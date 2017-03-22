Finnish food tech firm bags first pri...

Finnish food tech firm bags first prize for innovative ingredient sensor

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NutraIngredients

Finnish food tech firm Spectral Engines has scooped up first prize in an EU competition for its food sensor that analyses ingredients, nutrients and detects allergens. Spectral Engines' scanner uses the world's smallest near-infrared spectral sensing module to deliver the spectral response of the light absorbed by the materials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NutraIngredients.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar 20 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,978 • Total comments across all topics: 279,752,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC