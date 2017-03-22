Finnish food tech firm bags first prize for innovative ingredient sensor
Finnish food tech firm Spectral Engines has scooped up first prize in an EU competition for its food sensor that analyses ingredients, nutrients and detects allergens. Spectral Engines' scanner uses the world's smallest near-infrared spectral sensing module to deliver the spectral response of the light absorbed by the materials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NutraIngredients.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16)
|Mar 20
|NICOTINE Linked2 ...
|3
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan '17
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC