Finnair cancels several flights due to airport strikes
Finnish national airline Finnair is forced to cancel several flights on Sunday and Monday, due to strikes staged by air traffic employees in Finland, announced the airline on Sunday. Five domestic flights have been cancelled on Sunday and at least ten flights including nine domestic and one international flights will be cancelled next Monday.
