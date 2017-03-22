Finland's Next Games rises in stock market debut
Shares in Next Games , the creator of The Walking Dead mobile game, rose 20 percent in their stock market debut on Thursday. Next Games, founded in 2013, is the first Finnish gaming company to list its shares publicly.
