Finland wants more power to supervise cross-border banks' branches
The European Union should tighten supervision of banks turning their euro zone subsidiaries into branches that are regulated outside the bloc, Finland's Central Bank and its Financial Supervisory Authority said on Monday. Helsinki's worries were prompted by a reorganisation by Sweden's Nordea to make its Finnish operations branches rather than using a subsidiary structure.
