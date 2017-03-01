Evans Mensah bags brace in two minute...

Evans Mensah bags brace in two minutes to help HJK clobber HIFK in Finnish Cup

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: GhanaSoccerNet.com

Evans Mensah scored a brace in two minutes to help HJK Helsinki thump HIFK in the Finnish Cup on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaSoccerNet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... Sep '16 TOBACCO the GATEW... 1
News Russian River Runs Red Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,356 • Total comments across all topics: 279,253,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC