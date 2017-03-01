Do early birds get the healthier worm?

Do early birds get the healthier worm?

Early birds may have a leg up over night owls when it comes to health and weight, new research suggests. Investigators in Finland found that morning people tend to eat better and earlier in the day than late-to-bed types.

