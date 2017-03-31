Discontinuation of the stabilisation period of Next Games' IPO

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, SOUTH AFRICA, SINGAPORE OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. Danske Bank A/S, Helsinki Branch , the lead manager in the initial public offering of Next Games Corporation states that no stabilisation measures have been carried out since the listing and that due to Next Games' share price development, Danske Bank has discontinued the stabilisation period.

