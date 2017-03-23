Design Museum Helsinki Launches 'Enter and Encounter' Exhibition With a Futuristic Spin
More than 1,000 designers and supporters turned up Thursday night in Helsinki to examine how design is challenging the present and shaping the future. Scandinavian countries are known to take the lead in terms of promoting its multidisciplinary designers on the international stage, so it's fitting that the Design Museum Helsinki and the Finnish Association of Designers Ornamo have launched an exhibition for the centenary of Finnish independence.
