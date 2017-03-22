Decisions of DNA Plc's Annual General...

Decisions of DNA Plc's Annual General Meeting

The AGM adopted the financial statements and discharged the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial period 2016. Dividend was confirmed to be EUR 0.55 per share, EUR 72,766,925 in total, according to the Board proposal.

Chicago, IL

