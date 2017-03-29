Decisions Adopted by eQ PLc's Annual ...

Decisions Adopted by eQ PLc's Annual General Meeting

Decision in respect of the result shown on the balance sheet and distribution of the assets from the invested unrestricted equity fund The AGM confirmed the proposal by the Board of Directors that a dividend of EUR 0.35 per share and a return of capital of EUR 0.15 per share be paid from the invested unrestricted equity fund. The dividend and return of capital shall be paid to shareholders who on the record date for the payment, 31 March 2017, are recorded in the shareholders register held by Euroclear Finland Ltd. The dividend and return of capital shall be paid on 7 April 2017.

