Cramo's Annual Report, Financial Stat...

Cramo's Annual Report, Financial Statements and Sustainability Report for 2016 published

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Cramo Plc's Annual Report 2016, including the Board of Directors' Report, the Financial Statements 2016 and the Auditors' Report, has been published today in Finnish and English. A pdf version of the Annual Report is attached to this release and is available on the company's website at In connection with the Annual Report, Cramo has also published its Sustainability Report 2016, which is available in English at Cramo is Europe's second largest rental services company specialising in construction machinery and equipment rental and rental-related services as well as the rental of modular space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... Sep '16 TOBACCO the GATEW... 1
News Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,252 • Total comments across all topics: 279,436,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC