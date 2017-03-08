Cramo's Annual Report, Financial Statements and Sustainability Report for 2016 published

Cramo Plc's Annual Report 2016, including the Board of Directors' Report, the Financial Statements 2016 and the Auditors' Report, has been published today in Finnish and English. A pdf version of the Annual Report is attached to this release and is available on the company's website at In connection with the Annual Report, Cramo has also published its Sustainability Report 2016, which is available in English at Cramo is Europe's second largest rental services company specialising in construction machinery and equipment rental and rental-related services as well as the rental of modular space.

