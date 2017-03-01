Cosmic popcorn effect helps space dus...

Cosmic popcorn effect helps space dust survive our atmosphere

Like tiny skydivers, particles of space dust use water to "parachute" safely to Earth. This helps wet particles withstand the plunge to Earth better than dry ones, meaning we may be overestimating the wetness of nearby asteroids.

Chicago, IL

