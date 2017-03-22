Componenta Corporation: Notification ...

Componenta Corporation: Notification pursuant to the Finnish...

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Componenta Corporation has received the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act according to which the total holding of Etra Capital Oy and Tiiviste-Group Oy in which Erkki Etola exercises control in Componenta Corporation shares and voting rights has decreased below 15% on 21 March 2017. Total position of Etra Capital Oy and Tiiviste-Group Oy in which Erkki Etola exercises control subject to the notification: Componenta is a metal sector company with international operations and production plants located in Finland, Turkey and Sweden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mon NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,802 • Total comments across all topics: 279,731,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC