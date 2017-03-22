Componenta Corporation: Notification pursuant to the Finnish...

Componenta Corporation has received the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act according to which the total holding of Etra Capital Oy and Tiiviste-Group Oy in which Erkki Etola exercises control in Componenta Corporation shares and voting rights has decreased below 15% on 21 March 2017. Total position of Etra Capital Oy and Tiiviste-Group Oy in which Erkki Etola exercises control subject to the notification: Componenta is a metal sector company with international operations and production plants located in Finland, Turkey and Sweden.

