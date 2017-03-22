Componenta Corporation: Notification pursuant to the Finnish...
Componenta Corporation has received the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act according to which the total holding of Etra Capital Oy and Tiiviste-Group Oy in which Erkki Etola exercises control in Componenta Corporation shares and voting rights has decreased below 15% on 21 March 2017. Total position of Etra Capital Oy and Tiiviste-Group Oy in which Erkki Etola exercises control subject to the notification: Componenta is a metal sector company with international operations and production plants located in Finland, Turkey and Sweden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16)
|Mon
|NICOTINE Linked2 ...
|3
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan '17
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC