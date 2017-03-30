Chinese president to visit Finland, meet Trump in US
Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Finland and travel to Florida, the United States for China-US presidents' meeting next week, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang announced on Thursday. "At the invitation of President Sauli Niinisto of the Republic of Finland and President Donald Trump of the United States of America, President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Finland from April 4 to 6, and meet with President Trump at Mar-a-lago, Florida, the United States from April 6 to 7," Lu said at a daily press briefing.
