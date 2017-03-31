Calling all rock stars: You could be ...

Calling all rock stars: You could be B.C.'s air guitar champion

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: CBC News

Think you've got what it takes to be the next air guitar champion? Your dreams may be coming true - a regional competition is coming to B.C. that could ultimately get you to Finland for the world championships. The winner of regionals will get a paid trip to Toronto to compete in the national championship, and that winner will go to Oulu, Finland for a three-day workshop and world championships.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar 20 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,019 • Total comments across all topics: 279,939,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC