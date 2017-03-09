Bank of land Plc: Targeted issue of S...

Bank of land Plc: Targeted issue of Series B shares for implementation of incentive programme

21 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

The Board of Directors of the Bank of A...land has decided on a new issue of Series B shares in order to fulfil its obligations within the framework of its variable compensation system targeted to members of the Executive Team and key individuals. This decision was made by the Board of Directors as authorised by the Annual General Meeting on April 10, 2014.

