BAKU: US envoy: Karabakh conflict has gone on far too long

The conflict has no military solution and needs to be resolved through negotiations, said the US diplomat, adding that the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will visit Azerbaijan in the coming days. The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict entered its modern phase when the Armenian SRR made territorial claims against the Azerbaijani SSR in 1988.

Chicago, IL

