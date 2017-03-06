Alipay expands its mobile app payment...

Alipay expands its mobile app payment network in Europe to 2,000 points of sale

Alipay, the mobile payments operator run by Alibaba Group affiliate Ant Financial Services, has further expanded its presence at popular European destinations for Chinese tourists, with the number of stores and restaurants accepting Alipay up tenfold from three months ago. More than 2,000 merchants and restaurants in Europe accept payments via the mobile app Alipay, compared with just 200 at the end of November, according to Rita Liu, head of Alipay Europe.

Chicago, IL

