Afarak Group: Holdings in Company (Flagging Notification in...

AFARAK GROUP: HOLDINGS IN COMPANY 13:30 London, 15:30 Helsinki, 22 March 2017 - Afarak Group Plc Afarak Group Plc has received a flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act from a group of shareholders . In accordance with the flagging notification, the shareholders have agreed to use their voting rights together in Afarak Group Plc and their agreement has resulted in them having their shareholding to be above the 10% benchmark, becoming a 10.01% per cent holder of the shares and voting rights in Afarak.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.