ABB: Propelling the Polar Cruise Boom

Leveraging its experience in the distinct polar and cruise vessel segments, ABB and its Azipod are at the forefront of the booming polar passenger vessel market. As world travelers continually seek access to more exotic and exciting destinations, evolving cruise shipping trends have triggered an order boom for passenger vessels capable of plying some of the most treacherous Arctic and Antarctic routes.

