10:16 Finland, Tajikistan discuss dip...

10:16 Finland, Tajikistan discuss diplomatic ties

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: AkiPress

Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan Mr. Muzaffar Huseinzoda received March 7 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Finland Mr. Niklas Lindqvist, reports the press service of the Tajik foreign ministry. Mr Lindqvist arrived in Dushanbe to participate in the inter-ministerial political consultations between Tajikistan and Finland, the statement said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... Sep '16 TOBACCO the GATEW... 1
News Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,174 • Total comments across all topics: 279,448,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC