10:16 Finland, Tajikistan discuss diplomatic ties

Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan Mr. Muzaffar Huseinzoda received March 7 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Finland Mr. Niklas Lindqvist, reports the press service of the Tajik foreign ministry. Mr Lindqvist arrived in Dushanbe to participate in the inter-ministerial political consultations between Tajikistan and Finland, the statement said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.