X Factor winner Matt Terry reveals all about the song Sam Smith has written for him
The singer triumphed over rival Saara Aalto to win the competition last year but missed out on a number one with his Ed Sheeran-penned debut track When Christmas Comes Around. He has confirmed that Oscar-winner Smith has now penned him a track, telling ITV's Good Morning Britain: "I did get a song sent written by Sam and it's absolutely incredible."
