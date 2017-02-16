X Factor winner Matt Terry reveals al...

X Factor winner Matt Terry reveals all about the song Sam Smith has written for him

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Borehamwood and Elstree Times

The singer triumphed over rival Saara Aalto to win the competition last year but missed out on a number one with his Ed Sheeran-penned debut track When Christmas Comes Around. He has confirmed that Oscar-winner Smith has now penned him a track, telling ITV's Good Morning Britain: "I did get a song sent written by Sam and it's absolutely incredible."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Borehamwood and Elstree Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec '16 sad 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... Sep '16 TOBACCO the GATEW... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,676 • Total comments across all topics: 278,935,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC