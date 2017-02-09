Wyves Guitarist Nick Sterling Shares The Ins and Outs of His Sound
In Pound For The Sound, we get technical with local musicians about what gear they use to create their signature tones. Guitarist Nick Sterling of Phoenix band Wyves certainly knows what kind of sound he is looking for when it comes to the .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan 13
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec '16
|sad
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu...
|Sep '16
|TOBACCO the GATEW...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC