World's worst skier? Blundering Venezuela winter sports...

Adrian Salano has been labelled the 'world's worst skier' after a slapstick display which saw him wobble his way to the start line before desperately struggle to remain upright A skier has been dubbed 'Venezuela's Eddie the Eagle' after his comical performance at a winter sports event went viral. Adrian Salano has been labelled the 'world's worst skier' after a slapstick display which saw him wobble his way to the start line before desperately struggle to remain upright.

