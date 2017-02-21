World's worst skier? Blundering Venez...

World's worst skier? Blundering Venezuela winter sports...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Mirror.co.uk

Adrian Salano has been labelled the 'world's worst skier' after a slapstick display which saw him wobble his way to the start line before desperately struggle to remain upright A skier has been dubbed 'Venezuela's Eddie the Eagle' after his comical performance at a winter sports event went viral. Adrian Salano has been labelled the 'world's worst skier' after a slapstick display which saw him wobble his way to the start line before desperately struggle to remain upright.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec '16 sad 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... Sep '16 TOBACCO the GATEW... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,604 • Total comments across all topics: 279,170,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC