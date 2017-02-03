Viking XPRS Returns to Helsinki-Tallinn Route
Finnish ferry company Viking Line continues to modernise its vessels. The M/S Viking XPRS, which has just undergone dry-docking, has been back sailing its usual HelsinkiTallinn route starting on February 1. Passengers on the renovated vessel can now look forward to even more enjoyable restaurant and caf experiences as well as improved shopping options.
Read more at Marine News.
