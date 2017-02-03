[Video] Ghanaian woman and her three ...

[Video] Ghanaian woman and her three children who perished in fire laid to rest

A Ghanaian woman and her three children who perished in a fire outbreak last year in Helsinki, Finland, have been laid to rest. Nana Ago Prah and her three children all perished in the early hours of Friday, December 9, 2016, when their home was razed down by fire believed to have started from the sauna in their sixth floor apartment.

