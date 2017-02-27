Urinary incontinence symptoms in midd...

Urinary incontinence symptoms in middle-aged woman linked to lower levels of exercise

19 hrs ago Read more: Medical News

According to a study published in the distinguished journal PLOS ONE, urinary incontinence symptoms in middle-aged woman are linked to lower levels of exercise. Involuntary urinary incontinence symptoms can discourage sufferers from partaking in exercise.

Chicago, IL

