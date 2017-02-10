UPDATE 2-Trafigura acquires stake in recovering Finnish nickel mine
HELSINKI, Feb 10 Commodities trader Trafigura said it will take a 15.5 percent stake in Finland's Terrafame nickel and zinc mine as part of a 250 million euro deal, which will help the mine ramp up production. The mine in northern Finland has been under government control since 2015 following years of losses and production problems but returned to profit in the final quarter of last year, helped by a rebound in metals prices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan 13
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec '16
|sad
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu...
|Sep '16
|TOBACCO the GATEW...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC