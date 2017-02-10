UPDATE 2-Trafigura acquires stake in recovering Finnish nickel mine

HELSINKI, Feb 10 Commodities trader Trafigura said it will take a 15.5 percent stake in Finland's Terrafame nickel and zinc mine as part of a 250 million euro deal, which will help the mine ramp up production. The mine in northern Finland has been under government control since 2015 following years of losses and production problems but returned to profit in the final quarter of last year, helped by a rebound in metals prices.

