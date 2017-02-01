UPDATE 1-Stainless steel maker Outoku...

UPDATE 1-Stainless steel maker Outokumpu proposes first dividends since 2010

Reuters

HELSINKI, Feb 2 Outokumpu, Europe's largest stainless steel maker, reported its first annual core operating profit since 2007 on Thursday and proposed its first dividend since 2010, sending its shares sharply higher. The Finnish company, which has struggled since the financial crisis and an unsuccessful acquisition of Thyssenkrupp's Inoxum unit in 2012, swung back to profit helped by cost cuts and rising sales at its Americas division.

Chicago, IL

