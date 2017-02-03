UPDATE 1-Metso yet to benefit from mi...

UPDATE 1-Metso yet to benefit from mining industry recovery

Feb 3 Finnish engineering group Metso on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit below market expectations, a sign that demand from its mining customers is not picking up despite a recovery in commodity prices. The maker of grinding mills and crushers for miners as well as valves and pumps for the oil and gas industry has been battling tough market conditions resulting from miners' spending cuts and uncertainty over growth in top metals consumer China.

