UPDATE 1-Metso yet to benefit from mining industry recovery
Feb 3 Finnish engineering group Metso on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit below market expectations, a sign that demand from its mining customers is not picking up despite a recovery in commodity prices. The maker of grinding mills and crushers for miners as well as valves and pumps for the oil and gas industry has been battling tough market conditions resulting from miners' spending cuts and uncertainty over growth in top metals consumer China.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan 13
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec '16
|sad
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu...
|Sep '16
|TOBACCO the GATEW...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC