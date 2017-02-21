Upcoming talks

Upcoming talks

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Start Making Sense

I seem to be accumulating a hefty set of appearances for 2017. They include the following: 1) Thursday, February 23 - The USA Branch of the International Fiscal Association is currently holding its annual meeting , in the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Start Making Sense.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec '16 sad 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... Sep '16 TOBACCO the GATEW... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,948 • Total comments across all topics: 279,072,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC