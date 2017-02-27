U.S. regional bank FNB says it gets r...

U.S. regional bank FNB says it gets regulatory nod to buy Yadkin

The board of governors of the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency had provided the final clearance, F.N.B. said. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based F.N.B. offered to buy Raleigh, North Carolina-based Yadkin Financial in July last year in an all-stock transaction worth $1.47 billion at the time.

Chicago, IL

