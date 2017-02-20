Suominen Corporation's Annual Report 2016 published

Helsinki, Finland, 2017-02-20 13:15 CET -- Suominen Corporation Stock exchange release 20 February 2017 at 14:15 Suominen Corporation has today published its Annual Report for 2016. The Annual Report is available online at http://2016.suominen.fi and also at www.suominen.fi > Investors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.