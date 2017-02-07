Study highlights need for increased vigilance when using GFAP,...

In patients who suffered acute orthopedic injuries, two proposed biomarkers for mild traumatic brain injury were not able to distinguish between patients who did or did not have mTBI. Relying on elevated levels of the proteins GFAP and UCH-L1 to identify patients with mTBI could lead to false-positive diagnoses and unnecessary brain imaging, as reported in an article in Journal of Neurotrauma , a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.