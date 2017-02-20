SRV renovates premises for the Lahti University of Applied Sciences
Espoo, Finland, 2017-02-20 09:00 CET -- SRV GROUP PLC PRESS RELEASE 20 FEBRUARY 2017, AT 10.00 SRV has been selected to renovate premises for the Lahti University of Applied Sciences in Isku's old industrial property at Mukkulankatu. The renovation is already underway, and LAMK will move to the new premises in autumn 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan '17
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec '16
|sad
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu...
|Sep '16
|TOBACCO the GATEW...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC