SRV renovates premises for the Lahti University of Applied Sciences

Espoo, Finland, 2017-02-20 09:00 CET -- SRV GROUP PLC PRESS RELEASE 20 FEBRUARY 2017, AT 10.00 SRV has been selected to renovate premises for the Lahti University of Applied Sciences in Isku's old industrial property at Mukkulankatu. The renovation is already underway, and LAMK will move to the new premises in autumn 2018.

