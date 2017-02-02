Sponda's MOW concept grows: new creat...

Sponda's MOW concept grows: new creative hub in Ruoholahti

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Sponda launched the creative hub Mothership of Work a year ago, and the next coworking hub will be opened in Ruoholahti in Helsinki. "MOW is Helsinki's first coworking hub of its a kind: a space that provides an inspirational working environment and community as well as extensive services starting from a MOW Host.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan 13 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec '16 sad 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... Sep '16 TOBACCO the GATEW... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,653 • Total comments across all topics: 278,478,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC