Security upped for global meet on N-terror

Security upped for global meet on N-t...

17 hrs ago

There is lot at stake for security agencies as 200 delegates from 86 countries arrive in Delhi on February 8 to discuss the prevention, detection and response to nuclear terrorism under the aegis of the Global Initiative to Combat Nuclear Terrorism - a group of 86 nations and 5 international organisations. Top sources in the security establishment revealed that a highly classified three-day meeting has been termed as highly sensitive.

Chicago, IL

