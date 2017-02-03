Sara Pajunen's 'Laatikko/Box' reveals...

Sara Pajunen's 'Laatikko/Box' reveals immigrant stories through song

Want a reminder of what life's like through the eyes of a freshly settled immigrant? Take a listen to Sara Pajunen's Laatikko/Box . The Minneapolis violinist's newest album is a half hour of storytelling over music she initially composed for a Cedar Cultural Center commission in 2013.

