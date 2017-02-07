Sanoma's 2016 Full-Year Result: Back on Track Faster than Expected
Items affecting comparability included in the operating profit amounted to EUR -24.6 million , mainly related to restructuring expenses and impairments. In the fourth quarter of 2015, the items were mainly related to impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, sales losses and restructuring expenses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan 13
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec '16
|sad
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu...
|Sep '16
|TOBACCO the GATEW...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC