Sanoma's 2016 Full-Year Result: Back ...

Sanoma's 2016 Full-Year Result: Back on Track Faster than Expected

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Items affecting comparability included in the operating profit amounted to EUR -24.6 million , mainly related to restructuring expenses and impairments. In the fourth quarter of 2015, the items were mainly related to impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, sales losses and restructuring expenses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan 13 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec '16 sad 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... Sep '16 TOBACCO the GATEW... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,992 • Total comments across all topics: 278,626,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC