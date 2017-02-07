Sampo Group's results very good, dividend proposal highest ever
Sampo Group's profit before taxes for the fourth quarter of 2016 increased to EUR 528 million, compared to EUR 413 million in the comparison period. Full-year profit before taxes for 2016 amounted to EUR 1,871 million .
