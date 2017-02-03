Renkus-Heinz Delivers Digital Beam St...

Renkus-Heinz Delivers Digital Beam Steering Seminars In Europe

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: ProSoundWeb

AV professionals in Belgium and Finland were recently given a unique insight into digital beam-steering courtesy of Renkus-Heinz . Towards the end of 2016, Michal Poplawski, Renkus-Heinz technical sales manager for Europe, delivered a series of lectures in conjunction with local partners FACE of Belgium, and Audico of Finland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ProSoundWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan 13 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec '16 sad 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... Sep '16 TOBACCO the GATEW... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,459 • Total comments across all topics: 278,602,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC