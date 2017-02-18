Refugee comedy, transgender love stor...

Refugee comedy, transgender love story lead pack at Berlin fest

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Peninsula

Berlin: A European refugee comedy and a transgender love story are tipped to clinch prizes Saturday at the Berlin film festival, which has been dominated by criticism of rising intolerance and US President Donald Trump. Audiences lavished applause on the cult Finnish director Aki Kaurismaki's "The Other Side of Hope", his first picture in six years, and "A Fantastic Woman" by Chile's Sebastian Lelio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec '16 sad 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... Sep '16 TOBACCO the GATEW... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,910 • Total comments across all topics: 279,021,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC