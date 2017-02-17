Proposals by Huhtamaki Oyj's Board of...

Proposals by Huhtamaki Oyj's Board of Directors, Nomination...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: PR-inside.com

Proposals by HuhtamA ki Oyj's Board of Directors, Nomination Committee and Audit Committee to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Proposals by HuhtamA ki Oyj's Board of Directors, Nomination Committee and Audit Committee to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of HuhtamA ki Oyj will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2017, at 11.00 at Messukeskus Helsinki, Expo and Convention Centre, Messuaukio 1, 00520 Helsinki, Finland. Use of the profit shown on the balance sheet The Board of Directors proposes that a dividend of EUR 0.73 per share would be paid based on the balance sheet adopted for the financial period ended on December 31, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec '16 sad 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... Sep '16 TOBACCO the GATEW... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,841 • Total comments across all topics: 278,948,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC