Photos Of The Day: Pitching Investors...

Photos Of The Day: Pitching Investors - On Ice

Friday Feb 24 Read more: Manufacturing.net

Each February, entrepreneurs and investors from Finland and around the world converge on the coastal city of Oulu to participate in what is likely the most unusual - and coldest - capital fundraising event on the planet. BusinessOulu invited Manufacturing.net to the city, located just more than 100 miles south of the Arctic Circle, to view the fourth incarnation of its Polar Bear Pitching event.

Chicago, IL

