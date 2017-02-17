Phantom Share Smoky New Single 'Lost'...

Phantom Share Smoky New Single 'Lost' From The Debut LP 'MMXII'

Helsinki-based Phantom reveal "Lost" - the second single from forthcoming debut LP MMXII, out internationally February 24th via Vild Music. The album is a letter from aliens to earth, a reflection of the era, of a ten-thousand-year puberty of the human mind.

