Notice to the Annual General Meeting
Notice is given to the shareholders of Sampo plc to the Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday, 27 April 2017 at 2.00 pm at Helsinki Exhibition and Convention Centre, halls 5ab, Messuaukio 1, 00520 Helsinki. The reception of shareholders who have registered for the meeting and the serving of coffee prior to the meeting will start at 12.30 pm.
