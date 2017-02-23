Notice to the Annual General Meeting of Uponor Corporation
The shareholders of Uponor Corporation are hereby summoned to the Annual General Meeting to be held on Monday, 20 March 2017 at 15.00 at Helsinki Fair Centre, address Messuaukio 1, Helsinki, Finland. The registration of the attending shareholders and the distribution of voting tickets will commence at 14.00.
