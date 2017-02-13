Notice to the annual general meeting of Outotec Oyj

Notice is given to the shareholders of Outotec Oyj to the Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Messukeskus Helsinki, Conference Centre entrance, Messuaukio 1, 00520 Helsinki, Finland. The reception of persons who have registered for the Annual General Meeting and the distribution of voting tickets will commence at the venue at 10:00 a.m. 6. Presentation of the Financial Statements, the report of the Board of Directors and the Auditor's report for the year 2016 The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that no dividend would be distributed for the financial year 2016.

