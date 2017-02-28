Notice to Robit PLc's Annual General ...

Notice to Robit PLc's Annual General Meeting 2017

The shareholders of Robit Plc are hereby invited to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 28 March 2017 beginning at 3.00 p.m. at Scandic Tampere City at Hameenkatu 1, 33100 Tampere. Reception of registered participants and distribution of ballots will commence at 2.30 p.m. 6. Presentation of the financial statements and consolidated financial statements, the report of the Board of Directors and the auditor's report for the year 2016 The Board of Directors proposes that a dividend of EUR 0.10 per share be distributed for the financial year 2016 for shares other than the company's own shares in the company's possession.

Chicago, IL

