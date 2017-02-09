Nokia to acquire software firm Compte...

Nokia to acquire software firm Comptel for $370 million

In a move to further focus on software technology, Nokia says it has offered to acquire software company Comptel for some 347 million euros . The Finland-based telecom networks provider says the cash deal is aimed at providing communications and digital services "across physical, virtual and hybrid networks."

