Nokia to acquire software firm Comptel for $370 million
In a move to further focus on software technology, Nokia says it has offered to acquire software company Comptel for some 347 million euros . The Finland-based telecom networks provider says the cash deal is aimed at providing communications and digital services "across physical, virtual and hybrid networks."
